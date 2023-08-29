Nashville police say man fired several shots into victim's truck, killing him

A 24-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Lawrence Edwards Monday in South Nashville.

Metro Police say video surveillance shows Taishaun Jackson walk toward Edwards' pickup truck at about 11:30 a.m. Monday and fire several rounds into the vehicle, striking the victim.

Edwards was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene described the suspect as matching Jackson's description.

Jackson was taken into custody within minutes of leaving the scene.

Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect throwing something over a fenced area as he fled. Police say they later recovered a gun in a tree.

When interviewed by police, Jackson said he has amnesia. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police make arrest in Monday fatal shooting