Nashville police: Man killed outside home on Combs Drive, investigation ongoing

Nashville police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed outside a home in North Nashville.

Bruce Woodland, 60, was shot Tuesday about 4 p.m. outside a home where he'd been staying on Combs Drive, police said. Woodland was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he ultimately died, police said.

Police believe Woodland had a visitor at the home earlier in the day, but no one was there when officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police seeking information in fatal shooting outside Combs Drive home