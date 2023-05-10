Nashville police: Man killed in shooting outside Madison apartments

Nashville police responding to a report of shots fired at a Madison apartment complex found a man with gunshot wounds.

A call came in to 911 about the shooting in the 1000 block of North Dupont Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When police discovered the victim, he was taken to a hospital for treatment but died there. Police have not identified the man.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Madison fatal shooting: Nashville police investigating man's death