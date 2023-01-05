Nashville police: Man shot to death near a Madison park

A man is dead after a shooting near a Madison park, Metro Nashville police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when a nearby witness heard gunfire and found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet named the man. No suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigate fatal shooting outside a Madison park