Nashville police: Man shot to death in North Nashville recording studio

Nashville police are pursuing leads after a man was shot to death inside a North Nashville recording studio.

Officers were called to the studio in the 1700 block of McDaniel Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, 36-year-old Josue Riscart Chirino, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said in a statement Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made but police "are pursuing strong and actice leads" in connection with the shooting.

