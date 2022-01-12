Nashville police: Man spied on co-worker with baby monitor for months

UPDATE: Davidson County Criminal Court records show Neel pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary on Jan. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to three years of probation in the case. Court records show his wiretapping charge was dismissed.

Metro police on Wednesday arrested a man after they say he used a baby monitor to spy on a female coworker in her Sylvan Heights home.

Christopher G. Neel, 35, is charged with wiretapping and aggravated burglary in connection with the incident involving a female victim, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the woman found the baby monitor underneath her bed in her home in February and suspected Neel was the person who put it there.

The report states that when Neel was confronted by the woman he admitted he placed the monitor in her home. Neel, the affidavit continues, also told the woman that he entered her home after he watched someone enter the keycode to her front door at a party in November.

Police also reported Neel placed baby monitors in other coworkers' homes, and that when confronted by his coworkers in March he wrote letters to at least one of them apologizing for his actions.

As of Wednesday, Neel was free from jail on $50,000 bail.

He's slated to appear in court next month on the charges.

This is a developing story.

