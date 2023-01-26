Nashville police: Man wanted in 2020 wreck that left 2 dead, 3 hurt arrested in Kentucky

Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, who was wanted on vehicular homicide charges after a fatal 2020 Nashville wreck, has been arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, police said Thursday.

The head-on collision on Bell Road in Antioch that left two people dead and three injured — including a 5-year-old girl — happened at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2020, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said a Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Damaso-Hernandez, crashed into a 2016 Scion.

Dalton Williams, 21, and Samantha Peevyhouse, 25, were in the Scion and died at the scene. Both were from Centerville, Tennessee. Police said the 5-year-old girl was in a car seat in the pickup and was not properly secured. She received minor injuries.

From 2020:Two face vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash on Bell Road

How the wreck, search unfolded

Police believe the pickup was traveling eastbound on Bell Road when it went into the oncoming lane and hit the Scion sedan head-on. Both Damaso-Hernandez and his passenger, Sadia Bonnilla-Gomez, sustained life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

Damaso-Hernandez's blood alcohol content was 0.14% the night of the wreck, according to MNPD. The legal limit of blood alcohol content in Tennessee is 0.08%.

Bonnilla-Gomez, 21, who owned the truck Damaso-Hernandez was driving and was his passenger, is also facing charges. She was treated and released after the crash. Police said she knew Damaso-Hernandez had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

From 2020:Crash on Bell Road in Antioch leaves two dead, three injured ​​​​​​​— including child

Both Damaso-Hernandez and Bonilla-Gomez went missing after being released from the hospital, according to police. A U.S. Marshals Task Force joined the search.

Damaso-Hernandez has six outstanding grand jury indictments for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse and possession of cocaine, MNPD said. It was not immediately clear if he was still in Kentucky or when he would be returned to Nashville.

Police said Bonilla-Gomez also has six outstanding warrants for two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse and an unrelated domestic assault charge. She is still at large.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville man wanted in 2020 wreck that left 2 dead arrested in KY