Nashville police: Man wanted in Opry Mills mall shooting in custody

Update: Juwan Gaines was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment by a jury on Friday, March 31, 2023.

A 19-year-old suspect wanted after Metro Nashville police said he opened fire inside Opry Mills mall last week, wounding a man, is now in police custody, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to police, Gaines, who is from Lebanon, was accompanied by his family as he surrendered at the Hermitage Precinct, Tuesday morning.

Nashville police said Juwan Gaines, 19, is wanted in connection with a shooting at Opry Mills mall that left one critically wounded on Wednesday.

Police said Gaines shot Michael Pignone, 19, in the chest. He was listed in critical but stable condition at a Nashville hospital on Tuesday police said. The shooting sent mall patrons scrambling for safety.

According to an arrest affidavit, surveillance video at the mall shows Pignone walking through the concourse, with four other individuals, near the Converse store.

At some point, Gaines, approached the group as he walked with two other people

"Unprovoked and without any regard for human life around him, Gaines pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim and his associates, and fired multiple, unexpected gunshots at them.

The first bullet fired by Gaines, the affidavit continues, narrowly missed a woman who was walking with another man and small child, in front and slightly to the right of him.

Gaines, last known to live in Wilson County, is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, police said.

He is being held without bond.

