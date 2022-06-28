Nashville police: Manhunt underway after Hendersonville officer shot in Madison

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
A Hendersonville police officer was shot and non-critically wounded during a chase in Madison on Monday night, MNPD said.
A man is wanted after shooting a Hendersonville police officer during a chase in Madison on Monday night, officials said.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The officer was non-critically wounded.

Police said Edwards fired shots into the officer's SUV and abandoned his van in the 600 block of Gibson Drive. He then fled on foot, armed with two guns, according to MNPD.

Police believe Edwards then stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a missing grill, front bumper damage and dents from Gibson Drive. The keys were left inside the truck, MNPD said. It has Tennessee plates with the tag number is 88F-W55.

Police have blanketed the area as they search for Edwards, according to MNPD.

Anyone who spots the truck, Edwards or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

