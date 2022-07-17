Nashville police: Missing 12- and 14-year-olds argued with mom, left party

Two children left a party Saturday night and didn't make it home.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has set up a call-in number for people with information about Juliett Gonzalez, 12, and Richard Garcia, 14.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Gonzalez or Garcia, call 615-862-8600.

They were last by friends at a party in the 2300 block of Spring Branch Rd.

Police said Gonzalez left after having a disagreement with her mother. Neither of the children were carrying cell phones, police said.

