Nashville police officer decommissioned after assault arrest in domestic incident

Metro Nashville Police officer decommissioned one of their officers after he was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation during a domestic incident.

Cody Oliphant, 29, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with an incident earlier in the day. Oliphant has been a police officer with MNPD for a year.

According to his arrest affidavit, Oliphant and the victim were washing their cars together when they got into an argument. Oliphant then "placed one hand around her throat and the other on her leg and took her to the ground," according to the affidavit.

The victim complained of pain to her throat and officers saw a bruise and red mark on her neck, according to court records.

"Based off the victim's statement it was determined the defendant had placed pressure on the victim's neck and throat when he forced her to the ground," the affidavit said.

Oliphant was booked into the Downtown Detention Center and released on bail hours later.

MNPD's Office of Professional Accountability opened an administrative investigation into Oliphant's arrest, the department said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police decommission officer after domestic incident arrest