Nashville police officer hit by vehicle in McFerrin Park neighborhood, MNPD reports

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in the McFerrin Park neighborhood, police reported.

She was struck just after 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Cowan Street north of Jefferson Street and just west of Interstate 24.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said Officer Jerica Gladston was struck by a car while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle out of Wilson County.

We are proud of North Precinct Officer Jerica Gladston, whose care for victims led to the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence honoring her with its Outstanding Patrol Officer Award. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/HR5SCn53la — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 5, 2019

The vehicle, a silver Cadillac, has been tied to crimes including robbery, Aaron said.

Gladston, who was attempting to stop the car, deployed a spike strip on Cowan Avenue, but the vehicle avoided the strip and subsequently struck her.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects in the chase and crash, a male and female, were arrested shortly after, Aaron said.

This is a developing story.

