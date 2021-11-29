Nashville police officer hit by vehicle in McFerrin Park neighborhood, MNPD reports

Natalie Neysa Alund and Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in the McFerrin Park neighborhood, police reported.

She was struck just after 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Cowan Street north of Jefferson Street and just west of Interstate 24.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said Officer Jerica Gladston was struck by a car while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle out of Wilson County.

The vehicle, a silver Cadillac, has been tied to crimes including robbery, Aaron said.

Gladston, who was attempting to stop the car, deployed a spike strip on Cowan Avenue, but the vehicle avoided the strip and subsequently struck her.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects in the chase and crash, a male and female, were arrested shortly after, Aaron said.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police officer hit by vehicle in McFerrin Park neighborhood

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories