Nashville police officer shoots and injures man after crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro Nashville police say a police officer shot the 20-year-old driver of a Chevy Camaro Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 after a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike. The driver was shot in the leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Nashville police officer shot a 20-year-old in the leg during an incident where the officer said the man reached for a gun.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Officer Byron Boelter stopped at the scene of car crash on the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike, when he encountered a 20-year-old man.

MNPD's active dispatch report showed the shooting call came in at 2:23 p.m.

Police said the 20-year-old reached for a gun on dash, when Boelter fired striking the man in the leg.

Metro Nashville Police Officer Byron Boelter

The victim is in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

All officer-involved shootings are investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

In 2021, Nashville police officers have now shot nine people. Five people have died.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

