Nashville police: Man dead in Edgehill shooting Monday morning

A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the Edgehill neighborhood this morning, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 1400 block of 11th Avenue South around 10:30 a.m. where they discovered the man. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, MNPD spokesperson Brooke Reese said.

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on 11th Ave S this morning. A 29-year-old victim was shot during a suspected drug deal. Strong leads are being pursued at this time. pic.twitter.com/sbMPHI1Tvu — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2022

Officials have not yet named the man but said he has been tentatively identified.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a suspected drug deal and that "strong leads were being pursued."

Nashville police were on the scene after a fatal shooting on 11th Avenue South in the Edgehill neighborhood.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and officers are pursuing active leads on their description, along with gathering surveillance footage from the area.

Reese said police do not believe the shooting is connected to a separate fatal shooting in North Nashville, which happened less than 10 minutes earlier.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

