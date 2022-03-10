Nashville police: Man found fatally shot at Citizens Plaza downtown

A man was found fatally shot in a downtown courtyard on Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said.

The man was spotted by someone around 7 a.m. from a tower overlooking Citizens Plaza, which is between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North on Deaderick Street.

The person came down to check on the man later and realized he was dead, then called police, Aaron said. Officers arrived around 9 a.m.

Police believe the man left a nearby bus station around 6 p.m. Wednesday and walked to the plaza, then got into a fight with an unknown person, which resulted in shots being fired, Aaron said. Police found several shell casings but no weapon nearby.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police are gathering video surveillance from the surrounding area, which is home to several businesses and government buildings. No suspect had been identified as of 10:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

