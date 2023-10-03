Nashville Police probe Madison shooting death of 21-year-old woman shot in car

Nashville police are investigating the Monday shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in Madison.

Police say Shalena McCall was a passenger in a Nissan Altima near Gallatin Pike North at Anderson Lane at about 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle took gunfire from another sedan. McCall died at the scene.

The driver of the Altima, Taylor McEwen, 22, was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he is being treated.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide cases.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville PD: Clues sought after woman, 21, shot in Madison