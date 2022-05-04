Nashville police: Roommate charged in man's death

Nashville police arrested James L. Cairy, 55, on Tuesday evening in connection with his roommate's death.

Police identified the roommate as Howie Bryant, 53. Bryant died after a fight inside his Neill Avenue apartment in East Nashville early Monday morning, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Cairy faces a criminal homicide charge.

Police found Bryant with injuries to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MNPD. A medical examiner ruled Bryant's death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Witnesses said they heard a verbal and physical fight break out in the apartment around 4 a.m. Monday, MNPD said. Cairy also told detectives that his roommate appeared to have a seizure before he died, but that he did not call for an ambulance.

Cairy is being held without bond and is due to appear in court Thursday, records show.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police charge James Cairy in roommate's death