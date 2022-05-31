James Marques Smith, 20, is wanted on a criminal homicide charge after a man was fatally shot in West Meade earlier this month, Nashville police said.

The charge comes after Nicholas Spivey, 20, was fatally shot on May 11 in the parking lot of Valley Ride Apartments on Harding Pike, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Spivey lived in the apartments. Police said he was carrying more than $3,200 cash and believe robbery was the motive.

Smith is was still on the loose as of Friday, according to MNPD.

Anyone who sees Smith or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

PREVIOUSLY: Police investigating after man killed in West Meade apartment shooting

How the shooting unfolded

Homicide detectives believe Spivey and two other men were having a planned meeting when the shooting happened. Spivey approached a stolen silver sedan the men were in when one of them got out and took a gun from the trunk, MNPD said.

Spivey and one of the men began fighting, then police said both men shot him. The silver sedan was found abandoned in East Nashville the next day and impounded.

Det. Phil Klarer is leading the investigation, police said.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police search for man charged in fatal West Meade shooting