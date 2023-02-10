Nashville police: Second man arrested after woman shot in Green Hills

Desmond M. Tyler, 22, was arrested Thursday night in connection with the attack and shooting of a woman in the Green Hills neighborhood last month, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Tyler faces charges of attempted criminal homicide; especially aggravated kidnapping; especially aggravated robbery; and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, MNPD said. He is jailed in lieu of $915,000 bond. Records show he is set to appear before a judge on Feb. 13.

Police also previously arrested Michael A. Green, 19, on Feb. 4, in connection with the shooting.

Green is charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping. At the time of his arrest, police said he was free on bond from a separate May 2022 arrest tied to charges of especially aggravated and aggravated kidnapping. Additionally, he faces separate carjacking and gun charges from Jan. 23.

Green is jailed in lieu of a $1.32 million bond. He is set to appear before a judge on Feb. 14, records show.

The woman, who is 26, survived. She has not been identified by police.

How the case unfolded

The woman was walking on Esteswood Drive near Trimble Road around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to MNPD. She told police two men got out of a dark sedan and attacked her as she screamed and fought back. That's when she was shot and the men fled. She was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, MNPD said. Reward money from private donors later reached $50,000 for information on the attack and shooting.

The woman's family released a statement on Feb. 2, saying she was a Louisiana State University student and set to finish medical school there soon, with plans to specialize in pediatric infectious disease. They called the attack senseless and viscous. The family thanked loved ones and the Nashville community for their support and generosity. They also praised the first responders and medical teams they believe saved their daughter's life.

"Our daughter is an intelligent, caring and thoughtful young woman," part of the statement read. "While our daughter's injuries will take time to heal, this vicious attack will not stop her."

Investigators worked nonstop on the case, MNPD said. They also used surveillance footage that helped identify Tyler.

