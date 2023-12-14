Nashville police: Second man charged after August East Nashville fatal shooting

Nashville police arrested a second man in connection with an August fatal shooting at an East Nashville apartment.

Rhyan Rawlings, 26 was taken into custody after a Davidson County grand jury returned a first-degree murder indictment, Nashville police said in a statement Thursday.

Rawlings is charged in connection with the death of 29-year-old Eric Reed. Sanchez Ballard, 29, was charged two days after Reed's death, and a grand jury later returned an indictment against him.

Reed was shot at an apartment in the 600 block of S. Fifth Street on Aug. 1. Reed was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

