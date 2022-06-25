Nashville police seek suspect who fatally shot passenger while on a Greyhound bus

Nashville police are trying to identify a suspect on a Greyhound bus in Nashville who fatally shot another passenger overnight.

The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m., after the bus pulled into the Nashville terminal on Rep. John Lewis Way South, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the bus had come to a stop and the driver was making announcements when a gunshot was heard.

The suspect yelled for people to get out of the way as he ran down the aisle and off the bus. The suspect fled on foot toward Division Street.

No arguing was heard prior to the shooting, police said.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately confirmed. The victim had a bus ticket that indicated boarding in Montgomery, Alabama.

