Nashville police seeking suspect after two children shot while getting off school bus

Two children getting off a school bus earlier this month were shot when they became caught in the crossfire between two men firing at each other.

Metro Nashville police announced Thursday that 22-year-old Sylvester Buford is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the Sept. 11 shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old and a 6-year-old were getting off the bus in the Cumberland View neighborhood when Buford began firing in their direction at 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street.

"Simultaneously, the passenger inside a white Honda Accord was also firing towards the group of children and Buford as the vehicle drove by," police said.

It's Buford's gunfire that police believe injured the children.

The 16-year-old was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The 6-year-old was taken to Centennial Hospital by private vehicle with a graze wound to the back, police said.

Anyone with information on Buford’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police seek man after two Nashville children shot getting off school bus