Nashville police shoot man after Frugal MacDougal guard killed: What we know so far

A large police presence blocked traffic on Division Street and 8th Avenue on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a liquor store security guard was fatally shot.

A man is in critical condition but stable after being shot by Nashville police in a downtown liquor store Thursday night, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Two officers shot at the 40-year-old man, who has not been named, inside Frugal MacDougal after a security guard was fatally shot outside, according to MNPD. The man fled into the store, refused to surrender and shot at the officers before police said two of them returned fire. No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Here's what we know so far.

Who was involved

The scene unfolded Thursday night at Frugal MacDougal, located at 701 Division Street — less than a mile from Nashville's popular downtown entertainment district. A large police presence blocked traffic and yellow police tape closed off the surrounding area on Thursday night.

The guard was identified as 59-year-old Dickson man Robert Scott Meek. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police have not identified the 40-year-old man, but MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said he was "awake, alert and talking" on Thursday night.

MNPD said Field Training Officer Trevor Taylor, Officer Blake Curry and Officer Steven Luckey arrived less than three minutes after the shooting. Luckey and Curry are the two who shot at the man, MNPD said. It was not immediately clear which shots struck the man.

Taylor is a five-year MNPD veteran who works in the Central Precinct, police said. Luckey has been on the force for two years and works in the Hermitage Precinct. He was working nearby in the entertainment district Thursday night, according to MNPD. Curry, who works in the Central Precinct, has been with MNPD for 17 months.

A large police presence blocked traffic on Division Street and 8th Avenue on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a liquor store security guard was fatally shot.

How the shooting unfolded

Meek confronted the man after he reportedly tried to shoplift, police said. The man fled to a nearby property before coming back to the parking lot and fighting with Meek. The man then grabbed Meek's pistol, shot him with it and fled into the store with the gun, MNPD said.

Story continues

Police said the first 911 call about the shooting came in at 8:26 p.m. The caller initially mistook the guard as an MNPD officer, according to Aaron.

Taylor, Curry and Luckey arrived in less than three minutes, according to MNPD. The officers saw Meek on the ground being tended by someone who told them the man was in the store.

The officers immediately went inside the store, MNPD said. Taylor found the man by the cooler. Body-worn camera footage showed the officers repeatedly announce they were with MNPD, tell the man to drop the gun and command him to show his hands. Police said the man began shooting at the officers, and that Luckey and Curry returned fire. It was not immediately clear which shots struck the man.

The footage appeared to show multiple shots exchanged before the man was subdued and handcuffed.

A large police presence blocked traffic on Division Street and 8th Avenue on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a liquor store security guard was fatally shot.

Has anyone been charged or arrested?

So far, no charges have been announced. As of Thursday night, the man was still hospitalized.

Nashville police release bodycam footage

MNPD posted clips of body-camera footage from all three officers around 2:15 a.m. Friday on its YouTube channel. The roughly four-and-a-half minute video begins with footage from Taylor's bodycam, who appears to have entered the store first. Taylor pushed a person aside who was trying to enter the store, telling them to move out of the way.

The video then cuts to footage from Curry around the 1:33 mark, who appeared to follow closely behind Taylor and alongside Luckey. The video then cuts to Luckey's footage around the 3:12 mark.

The clips captured the officers repeatedly telling the man to drop the gun and show his hands, multiple shots fired followed by the man laying on the store's floor with a gun nearby. It also showed one of of the officers handcuff the man.

Warning: This video may be upsetting for some viewers

Investigation opened, officers on administrative assignment

Taylor is a five-year MNPD veteran who works in the Central Precinct, police said. Luckey has been on the force for two years and works in the Hermitage Precinct. He was working nearby in the entertainment district Thursday night, according to MNPD. Curry, who works in the Central Precinct, has been with MNPD for 17 months.

MNPD said all three officers are on routine administrative assignment, in keeping with its policy after police shootings.

TBI is leading the investigation into Meek's shooting and the police shooting, per the request of the District Attorney, MNPD said. More information will be released when it becomes available, TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said.

The MNPD Office of Professional Accountability will also conduct an administrative investigation of the actions of the officers, per department policy.

What happens next

TBI said agents are working to "independently determine the set of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews."

Findings will be reported to the District Attorney for further review and consideration, TBI said. TBI will function as a fact-finder in the case and said the decision on whether the officers' actions were justified rests with the DA.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police shoot gunman after security guard slain; what we know