Nashville police: Shooter fired 152 rounds in Covenant shooting, acted alone

Audrey Hale acted alone and fired 152 rounds inside Covenant School, Metro Nashville police announced Monday.

Three students and three staff members were killed Monday, March 27 before officers killed Hale.

According to a news release from MNPD, investigators found a detailed plan to "commit mass murder at the Covenant School" in journals collected from Hale's car and bedroom.

"The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia," the news release says. The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit."

Hale fired 126 rifle rounds and 26 rounds from a 9mm handgun.

Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo each fired four rounds at Hale.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Covenant shooter Audrey Hale acted alone, fired 152 rounds