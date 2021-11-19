Nashville police have shot eight people this year. Here's who they are and what happened.

So far this year, Metro Nashville Police Department officers have shot seven people. Five people died.

In all of the shootings, MNPD reported, the people involved either shot an officer, fired shots at officers or pointed guns or other weapons at police.

The Tennessean is keeping track of people shot by MNPD in 2021. Here is a list of the shootings in the order they took place:

Jan. 27

Shot: Lamon D. Witherspoon, 30

Location: 2200 block of Brick Church Pike

Status: Survived

Witherspoon was shot by an officer in the parking lot of a gas station in the city's Avondale neighborhood

According to MNPD, Witherspoon was an aggravated robbery suspect and had been tracked to the location in a stolen car.

Officers were attempting to arrest Witherspoon, police said, when he ignored multiple commands to exit the car, rammed several police cars and displayed a gun.

Officer Wesley McClelland, on Witherspoon's passenger side, feared for his safety and opened fire when Witherspoon turned toward him with the gun in his hand, police said.

Witherspoon lived and faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges as well as robbery charges. He is due in court for a hearing next week.

March 12

Shot: Nika Holbert, 31

Location: Intersection of Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive

Status: Died

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Officer Josh Baker and an unidentified woman are in critical condition after being shot at 9:33 a.m. Friday, March 12 in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Brick Church Pk and Ewing Dr.

A morning shoot-out left Nika Holbert, 31, dead and Officer Josh Baker critically wounded near the city's Parkwood Estates neighborhood.

Investigators said Holbert shot Baker in the stomach during a traffic stop around 9:30 a.m., and he returned fire.

Body camera footage showed Baker instructing Holbert to hand over her handbag and informing her of his active body camera. After discovering what appeared to be drugs, Baker attempted to detain Holbert and called for backup. He fired his stun gun at her before the two exchanged gunfire.

Baker survived.

March 12

Shot: A 33-year-old woman

Location: 2800 block of Greer Road

Status: Survived

A 33-year-old woman was shot and injured by Officer Brandon Lopez after a standoff during which she wielded a pickax.

Story continues

According to MNPD, officers responded to a home in Goodlettsville where a woman had reportedly made statements that she wanted police to shoot her.

Body camera footage of the shooting indicated the arrival of a family member may have escalated the situation into violence.

The interaction ended with the woman in the hospital with serious injuries after Lopez shot her twice.

No officers were injured.

The Tennessean is not naming the woman involved because she survived and as of this week had not been charged.

April 23

Shot: Marvin Veiga, 32

Location: 3200 block of Clarksville Pike

Status: Died

Officer Christopher Royer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Nashville's Bordeaux neighborhood early Saturday, April 24, 2021, after the man charged the officer with a weapon, a police spokesman said.

Officer Christopher Royer, a four-year veteran on the force, fatally shot Veiga, 32, a suspect in a Massachusetts homicide.

Veiga was armed with two butcher knives and charged Royer in the city's Bordeaux neighborhood after a traffic stop, MNPD said.

Royerwas not injured.

May 1

Shot: Jacob Alexander Griffin, 23

Location: 7600 Nolensville Pike

Status: Died

Tyler Bull hugs Karen Griffin during a vigil to honor her son Jacob Griffin Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Brentwood, Tenn. Jacob Griffin, who suffered from schizophrenia, died after a long and tense standoff with the Nashville police department's SWAT team. Police spokesman Don Aaron said an officer shot the 23-year-old after Griffin fired his gun twice.

MNPD SWAT officer Matthew Grindstaff shot Griffin after a long and tense standoff with police at a homeless encampment near the Goodwill store on Nolensville Pike.

A medical examiner ruled it's unclear whether Griffin, who was experiencing homelessness, died as a result of suicide or being shot by a SWAT officer, autopsy results showed.

On the day of the shooting, MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said an officer shot Griffin after Griffin fired his gun twice.

Earlier in the day, Griffin's mother said, her son sent her a series of text messages threatening to kill her and others. He had a gun and sent her pictures of ammunition. At 2:30 p.m., she called 911.

"I really don't want the police to kill him, but I don't want him to kill anyone else either," Karen Griffin said in a recording of the call. She also told officials her son was schizophrenic.

No one else was hurt.

Aug. 3

Shot: Antonio D. King, 22

Location: 1500 block of Antioch Pike

Status: Died

On the morning of Aug. 3, police say, King opened fire at a Smile Direct Facility in Antioch, where he worked as a warehouse worker.

He shot three people: two security guards and a warehouse manager. All three were taken to the hospital and survived.

After the shooting, police followed King down a sidewalk near the facility. As several officers approached King they repeatedly asked him to stop and drop his weapon.

The officers continued to follow King to an intersection, where still armed, he turned around. Footage viewed by The Tennessean appears to show King firing at the officers.

MNPD officers returned fire, with discharges from two officers striking and killing King.

Aug. 11

Shot: Daniel Turney Crowley

Location: 5000 block Charlotte Avenue

Status: Died

An MNPD canine officer was checking on a business in the 5000 block of Charlotte Avenue in the early morning when he noticed a car with an Alabama license plate parked outside a Cricket Wireless store.

The officer approached the vehicle and noticed Crowley in the vehicle with a knife. The officer then called for backup and several other MNPD officers arrived.

After an interaction, Crowley left the vehicle and reportedly charged the officers.

The officers then fired, striking the man and killing him.

If you or a loved one are at risk, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273-8255.

Sept. 19

Shot: Adrian Lamont Cameron, 47

Location: 3000 block of Percy Priest Drive

Status: Died

Nashville police sought Cameron out for questioning regarding the death of a Lebanon man.

Detectives and members of a SWAT team arrived at a hotel were Cameron was staying to bring him in.

After repeated commands to surrender, Cameron exited the room and immediately fired down on officers in the hotel’s parking lot, according to the TBI. Three SWAT officers returned fire, striking him.

Cameron died at the hospital. No officers were hurt in the incident.

If you or a loved one are at risk, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273-8255.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: These are the people shot in Nashville police shootings so far in 2021