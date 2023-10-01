Nashville police: Sunday shooting leaves 17-year-old dead

An early morning Sunday shooting resulted in the death of a 17-year-old on Millwood Drive in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department has not identified a suspect.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive in Southeast Nashville.

Police said Jesus Daniel Martinez Garcia was the passenger in a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Elmer Chacon. Chacon told police he pulled onto the property, began taking gunfire and ran from the vehicle.

Garcia's family arrived at the scene and took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, MNPD said.

Another passenger sustained minor injuries in the shooting and was taken to Vanderbilt where he was treated, according to police. Chacon is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Teen dead in early morning Sunday shooting