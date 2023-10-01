Nashville police: Suspect arrested in Saturday night fatal stabbing

Nashville police this morning arrested a suspect in Saturday night's fatal stabbing of Alejandro Chama-Tum, 48, inside an apartment on Lebanon Pike.

Suspect Santos Tiquiram, 19, was taken into custody this morning by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A witness told detectives the two men were arguing before the stabbing, which happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Tiquiram and another man fled the scene on foot, according to MNPD.

Chama-Tum died at the scene, police said.

Tiquiram was located in the woods behind the apartment building with the help of MNPD aviation, police said.

He is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

