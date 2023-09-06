Nashville police suspect foul play after woman found dead in Madison apartment

Metro Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in her Madison apartment.

Brooke Howard, 41, was found Tuesday afternoon at her Gallatin Pike South apartment by maintenance workers doing a welfare check, police said in a statement early Wednesday.

Police believe Howard died from blunt force trauma.

Police did not announce any arrests or identify any suspects in connection with the case.

