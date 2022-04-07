Nashville police: Teen charged with criminal homicide after shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide following Wednesday night's shooting on Robwood Drive, Metro Nashville Police said Thursday.

Arondai Thompson, 20, was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his right thigh, police said.

Arondai Thompson, 20, was brought to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his right thigh, police said.

Two other people were inside a vehicle with Thompson and Mayberry "passing around multiple firearms," according to the release. The pair said they left the vehicle to play basketball. A short time later they heard a gunshot and ran back to the vehicle, where they saw Mayberry shaking Thompson, MNPD said.

Police said Mayberry then fled the scene and the two other people drove the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mayberry was later arrested at his home, MNPD said.

He is set to appear in court Friday, records show.

