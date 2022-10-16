Nashville police: Teen died in Vista Lane shooting

A teen is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in his home.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Leroy Brown, Metro Nashville police announced in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police believe at least two suspects were involved in the Vista Lane shooting. The motive is unknown. No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning.

Brown's family members were inside the house when the shooting occurred. Nobody else was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Reach Seyna Clark at sclark@gannett.com or on Twitter @SeynaClark.

