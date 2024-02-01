Nashville police: Text messages implicated woman in November killing

Nashville police arrested a woman after her text messages implicated her in the November shooting death of a 34-year-old Murfreesboro man, investigators said.

Ada Kirby, 43, was booked in to the Downtown Detention Center Thursday morning on a charge of criminal homicide. She's charged in connection with the death of Joshua White, who was shot on Nov. 14 and drove himself to the parking lot of a gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard at Eulala Drive.

He got out of the car, told a passerby he'd been shot then collapsed, police said.

White died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives, while canvassing the area, found cameras at the intersection of Benzing Road and Old Hickory Boulevard. The footage showed White pull onto Old Hickory Boulevard from Benzing Road, according to Kirby's arrest affidavit.

Detectives then turned their attention to Benzing Road, searching for where White was shot. A resident told police that he recognized the victim's picture and said he'd been at his house earlier in the day. Two witnesses told investigators that the victim was shot through the windshield while he was attempting to leave the are and that Kirby was the suspect, her arrest affidavit said.

Police got a search warrant for Kirby's phone on Jan. 9, the arrest affidavit said. Kirby sent multiple text messages "implicating herself in the shooting," the affidavit said.

