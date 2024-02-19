Nashville police: Three dead after car flees traffic stop, runs downtown light, crashes

Three people are dead after a car sped through a downtown Nashville red light while fleeing from a would-be traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle.

Metro police pulled over a BMW, driven by 31-year-old Anthony Matriel, of Bowling Green, for a traffic violation near 1st Avenue South and Gay Street Saturday evening, MNPD said in a news release.

The car stopped briefly before speeding away. The officer did not chase the BMW, according to police.

About a mile away, the BMW sped through a red light at South 1st and Woodland streets near Nissan Stadium, according to video footage. An Infiniti Crossover SUV was heading southbound on South 1st Street when they entered the intersection.

The BMW hit the Infiniti on the passenger side, police said. The Infiniti was knocked down the road and flipped over while the BMW crashed into a light pole and a fire hydrant.

The front-seat passenger of the Infiniti, 21-year-old Kyla Green, was killed in the crash, police said. Matriel, the driver of the BMW, was also killed.

Three passengers in the BMW, the driver and two other passengers in the Infiniti were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. BMW passenger Devonte Gordon, 31, of Florida, died Sunday at the hospital, police said.

Police found cognac and marijuana near the BMW at the scene of the crash, according to the statement. A toxicology report will be conducted on Matriel to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Car fleeing downtown traffic stop crashes, kills 3