Nashville police: Two face charges in separate fentanyl-related deaths

Two men have been indicted in separate fentanyl-related deaths in Nashville, police announced.

Victor Scruggs, 35, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge connected with a 2021 fentanyl-related death, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release. Smyrna resident Almurtaza Al Zerkani, 28, was also indicted on a second-degree murder charge in a separate case for a 2020 fentanyl-related death.

Scruggs indictment

Scruggs' indictment stems from the death of William Young on Feb. 5, 2021, police said. Young, 40, was a self-employed contractor and found dead in his Nashville home. A medical examiner ruled his cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl, according to MNPD.

"Tedious work by Specialized Investigations Division Detective Barry Demonbreun led to evidence that Scruggs sold Young heroin and methamphetamine allegedly laced with fentanyl on the same day of Young’s death," the release said.

Scruggs also faces unrelated federal and state weapons charges and remains in custody, according to the release.

Al Zerkani indictment

Al Zerkani's charge stems from the death of a woman in South Nashville on Nov. 13, 2020, according to the release.

Mily Bolon, a 22-year-old mother, was found dead in her bedroom in the home she shared with her family, police said. A medical examiner ruled her cause of death as acute combined drug toxicity involving fentanyl. She had a 4-year-old son, the release said.

An investigation by Detective Chris McIsaac led police to Al Zerkani, who they say sold pills to Bolon that looked like oxycodone. Instead, those pills had fentanyl in them and were not made by a legitimate pharmaceutical company, MNPD said.

Al Zerkis was jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond, police said.

Police warn of dangers of fentanyl

Fentanyl is responsible for an increasing number of overdose deaths, the release said. It is often found in combination with street drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

"A tiny amount of fentanyl can kill," the release said.

MNPD said it has a Specialized Investigations Division that works to identify the sellers of fentanyl-laced substances behind overdose cases. Assistant District Attorney Mindy Vinecore also works to prosecute those sellers.

MNPD urges those seeking treatment for drug addiction to contact the Community Overdose Response Center, which offers a free and confidential way to find drug and alcohol treatment for those at risk of overdosing. The team will work with people to find the necessary level of care.

You can make a referral or learn more about the response center by calling 615-687-1701.

