Nashville police: Two indicted in 2020 murder

Two men have been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Isaac Davis in 2020, Nashville police said.

Emmanuel Webb, 29, and Dewayne Garner, 30, each faces charges of first-degree murder and gun possession by a convicted felon, according to a news release by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Davis was fatally shot as he dropped a female friend off at her home in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue on April 25, 2020, police said. Police believe Davis may have been mistaken for someone else.

Police said Webb was previously convicted of armed robbery in Davidson County, while Garner was convicted on money laundering charges out of Williamson County. Both are jailed in Davidson County.

Garner is set to appear in court on Wednesday, records show. Webb is next set for a court date on April 6.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: 2 indicted in fatal 2020 shooting of Isaac Davis