Nashville police: Two teens shot, one killed in apparent drug-related incident in Bellevue

A shooting in Bellevue left an 18-year-old dead and a 17-year-old critically wounded after what police believe was a drug-related interaction.

Metro Nashville police said officers were called to a shopping center at 7071 Highway 70 South just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, they found Gavin R. Dauzart in the middle of the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dauzart was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arrival, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen and leg, police said, and went to a nearby Kroger, where officers found him. He was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where detectives plan to interview him once his condition improves, police said.

Investigators found one gun near Dauzart at the scene. A second gun was recovered when they found the 17-year-old.

The Tennessean is not naming the 17-year-old as he is a minor and has not yet been charged in connection with Dauzart's death.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Bellevue shooting kills one teen, injures another