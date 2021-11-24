Nashville police: Woman shot and critically injured at Antioch home, dies

A 24-year-old woman shot and critically injured last week at her family’s home in Antioch is now dead, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported Tuesday night.

Michaela Carter, who suffered wounds to her chest and leg, died in the hospital Monday, MNPD reported.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified by police as James Leggett, kicked in the door of the home and opened fire, striking Carter and her father.

Carter’s father, who is 46, suffered non-critical wounds to his jaw and hand at the family's Vanna Court home during the attack.

Leggett, who police said is Carter's ex-boyfriend, was charged on Nov. 15th with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated stalking, aggravated burglary and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, police said, the attempted murder charge in relation to Carter, age 27, would be upgraded to criminal homicide.

At the time of the shooting, court records show, Carter had an active order of protection against the suspect.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office records showed Leggett remained jailed Tuesday night in lieu of $1.2 million bond.

