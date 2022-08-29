Nashville police: Woman wanted in connection with 2019 homicide arrested in Texas

A woman wanted in connection with a 2019 homicide in Old Hickory was arrested over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, police said.

Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She was indicted after the Sept. 2019 death of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory.

Police said the man's skeletal remains were found in Kentucky.

