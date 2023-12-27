Nashville should put a transit system plan on the 2024 ballot because residents deserve it

As the region’s growth continues to surge, Nashville faces a critical juncture in addressing its transit and mobility challenges. There is no more basic building block of modern living than mobility. Individual access to opportunity is directly tied to mobility. That’s why we believe a transit funding referendum will be a pivotal step in tackling Nashville's mounting mobility issues, but this one must be a winner.

In 2018, Nashville voters turned down the opportunity to fund an ambitious transit plan, but the referendum highlighted our pressing need for a comprehensive transit funding plan. It’s been over five years, and our city still grapples with intensified traffic congestion amid higher population growth, an exacerbated housing crisis, and a growing concern over environmental health—especially after several years of destructive and extreme weather events. The status quo is unsustainable.

Despite grabbing headlines as the No. 1 Market to Watch by ULI and a magnet for housing migration by Redfin, Nashville fails to function effectively for many residents. The question is: Why doesn’t the 'it' city work for people?

Though a top destination to live, work, or play, we can’t get across town or the airport without an expensive ride share or car payment. Even then, it is slow and has resulted in people walking along a busy interstate with their luggage to access the airport, as the way in is often gridlocked. Being ranked as the city with the worst commute by Forbes Magazine validates lived experience. It’s a hostile environment for many trying to access education, higher-wage jobs, health care, social engagements, etc. The good news is that we have the tools to manage this growth.

What Nashville residents told us they want in a transit system

Enter Transit Together, a community-driven initiative led by the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee (TAMT) and Network for Sustainable Solutions (NSS). We sought to reinvigorate the transit dialogue, recognizing the need for collective engagement. We partnered with local nonprofits and organizations and hosted numerous sessions, inviting diverse voices to shape the conversation.

Over 1,100 Nashvillians contributed their thoughts through in-person gatherings and an online survey. We asked participants to share their core values to establish what drives our communities. The top three were sustainability, community, and equity. Amid discussions, residents pinpointed their mobility challenges: walkability, excessive car dependency, overall safety concerns and regional connectivity gaps.

Delving deeper, participants allocated funds to critical transit projects. Their resounding support rallied behind advanced transit solutions like rapid bus transit, regional transit solutions, and transit-oriented development. These indicate the practical need for human-scaled systems prioritizing transit and walking, fostering sustainability, community, and equity.

These sessions painted a vivid picture of daily struggles: unsafe crossings and limited accessibility, restricting access to opportunities. The urgency for change was clear. Most Nashville residents seek safe, sustainable, community-driven, and common-sense solutions. Now, we can start supporting solutions to make that a reality.

Confront Nashville's sustained growth and mobility challenges head on

We've laid the groundwork, but the journey to transform Nashville's transit landscape is just beginning. Regardless of transit usage, every resident benefits from an improved system. To borrow a phrase: Not all of us will use it, but we all need it.

Transit Together's initial round of sessions revealed a critical truth: the people of Nashville want solutions. Our path forward lies in a dedicated funding referendum. How do we get there? By acknowledging shared values and the desire for safe, sustainable, community-driven transit solutions.

Cumberland Region Tomorrow's Power of Ten conference focused on the housing and affordability crisis. Visiting author Shane Phillips warned: “Don’t be like Los Angeles.” In the face of burgeoning growth, L.A. chose to do nothing, hoping the growth would stop. That resulted in staggering homelessness and skyrocketing home prices. The message? That growth happens whether you choose to manage it or not. We will pull up our big-city britches, make big-city decisions, and do the work, or we won’t.

Nashville has witnessed nearly two decades of sustained growth. It's time to confront our mobility challenges head-on. The stakes are high, and the urgency is palpable. With Nashville's future on the line, are we ready for a win for transit funding in 2024?

We are living Nashville's history right now. Every decision and dollar spent builds what the city and region will become. The recent recommendation from Mayor O'Connell's transition committee on transportation, Nashville Moves, was to hold a transit funding referendum for November 2024. Transit experts echo the urgency. Across the nation, successful wins for transit funding at the ballot underscore the relevance of this moment.

Looking ahead to 2024, Transit Together aims to deepen community engagement with a steadfast focus on a transit plan rooted in community insights. We're poised for action—join us, and let's move Nashville forward together.

Jessica Dauphin is president and CEO of Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee. Madeline Roberson is engagement manager of Network of Sustainable Solutions.

