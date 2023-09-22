Nashville rallies after immigrant's fruit stand is vandalized, raising $8K in gofundme

When Diego Parada arrived in Nashville two years ago from Honduras, he had the goal of working and giving his daughters an education.

Six months ago, he began selling from his roadside fruit stand — mango, pineapple, and watermelon all served with sweet and tangy chamoy topped with tajin. On Saturday, Sept. 16, Parada's fruit stand was destroyed by the owner of a business on Antioch Pike.

In a viral TikTok video, the man can be seen angrily throwing tables of fruit and tearing down Parada's tent while shouting, "Move your s***." According to an arrest affidavit, the man admitted to vandalizing the property and MNPD charged him with damaging the fruit stand.

Parada said he only intended to be at the location for two hours. Since there was a soccer event nearby, he thought it would be a good opportunity to sell his fruit to the crowds.

"I was only there because of the soccer game," he said in Spanish. "I didn't mean to hurt or bother anyone."

Parada said this is the first act of racism he's experienced since arriving in the country.

Racism in Tennessee

"Being Hispanic, sadly there's a lot of racism in Tennessee," he said. "I try to not bother anyone, I'm a sociable person. I'm a calm, honorable, hardworking person with principles. If someones tells me they don't want me around I would move."

However, Parada said the man never arrived with good intentions.

"By the grace of God he didn't run me over or my two patrons," he said. "He would've killed the three of us!"

Parada said he considers this an act of racism not only because of the man's actions, but because of the way he in which he insulted him and the hatred in his glare. He said the incident has caused him a fear of encountering him again and having him perhaps threaten him or his family's life.

Since the incident, he hasn't wanted to leave his house or go back to operating his fruit stand. "I feel sad, humiliated," he said. "He awakened a trauma within me, by the things he said."

Despite the traumatizing event and how difficult it has been for him and his loved ones, Parada said he plans to begin selling his fruit again soon, as it is his livelihood.

"I can't continue with my arms crossed, many people go through this and stay silent," he said. "What happened I don't wish upon anyone. I want justice, that my rights be honored."

'You belong here in Nashville': Community rallies behind Parada

Following the incident, there was an outpouring of support for Parada on social media.

"We have to protect our vendors," said Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda. "This man does not represent SE (Southeast) Nashville."

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition said the cruel attack was a direct result of a dehumanizing narrative against immigrants.

"Food vendors are part of the fabric that makes up Nashville’s vibrant, diverse culture," they said in a post to X. "We all deserve dignity, respect, and the freedom to thrive."

Following the incident, a gofundme was created to help make up for the $2,500-$3,000 that Parada suffered in product losses.

Thus far the gofundme has received over 200 donations and already exceeded it's goal of $3,000 by more than $5,000. The donations range from $5 to upwards of $500. Many are also using the platform to express messages of encouragement for Parada.

"Bless you for trying to make an honest dollar for your family," said one supporter. "This is not the Nashville Way- we are better than this. I am sorry you got the wrath of this angry man."

"You belong here in Nashville." said another.

Parada said he recorded the video for his own safety and proof, he never expected for the video to reach so many people, much less to receive so much support from the community. Parada said the positive messages of support are what encourage him to keep going, although it has proven difficult for him and his family.

"I'm very grateful. There are many good people sharing positive messages that give me moral support," he said. "I'm happy because so many are supporting me. I'd like to say thanks to the whole community. I love you all and I'm very happy, everyone has been a great support for me and my family. God bless everyone."

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville fruit vendor grateful for support after act of racism