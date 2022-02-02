Nashville rapper Young Buck arrested in Tennessee on vandalism charge

NASHVILLE — Adding to more of his legal woes over the years, Nashville rapper Young Buck has been arrested again in Tennessee.

David Darnell Brown, of Murfreesboro, more widely known by his rap moniker, was arrested on a vandalism charge Wednesday morning and booked into the Davidson County jail after an incident at his ex-girlfriend's home, Nashville police said.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Metro Nashville police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the woman's home on Rockland Trial in the city's Antioch neighborhood, about 20 miles from downtown.

The woman told police Brown, 40, texted her he was going to come over and that when he arrived at her home in his vehicle, he began kicking the front door because she did not answer, the affidavit reads.

When Brown left, she told police, she went outside and saw that he had kicked and damaged both the passenger and driver side of her vehicle sitting in the driveway.

Police confirmed the damage to the vehicle, and that there was security footage of the incident.

Officers soon spotted the vehicle Brown arrived at the women's home in, conducted a traffic stop and arrested Brown who police said sat in the driver's seat.

He was booked into the Nashville jail just before 6:45 a.m. and released on bail just before 10 a.m.

Brown was a member of 50 Cent's hip-hop group G-Unit. He has faced legal issues in Middle Tennessee before, including his Oct. 22, 2020 arrest on domestic assault charges, just days after his girlfriend was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun at him in Sumner County, Tenn.

Just over a year earlier in December 2019, Young Buck spent his Christmas holiday in Cheatham County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant. The arrest stemmed from a child abandonment charge Brown faces in Newton County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, according to Ashland City police.

And in 2016, he was sentenced to seven months in federal prison after he admitted to violating his probation in a verbal assault case involving his then girlfriend.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Young Buck arrested in Nashville, Tennessee on vandalism charge