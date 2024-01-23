Nashville reveals preliminary East Bank plans as development negotiations continue

Early conceptual plans for Nashville's first slice of its new East Bank neighborhood — and potential costs — are emerging as the city's negotiations with its master developer unfold.

Negotiations with The Fallon Company over the initial development of 30 acres of Metro-owned riverfront property are ongoing and details are still subject to change, but a presentation on Monday offered a glimpse into what's on the table for the most expansive project in the city's history.

Discussions thus far include a list of anticipated infrastructure needs totaling an estimated $230 million, targets for affordable housing and more details on the potential future home of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Final terms have not yet been reached.

Here's what to know.

Nearly 40% of proposed residential units could be affordable

While details are not set in stone until a master developer agreement is finalized, negotiations offer some clarity on land uses under discussion.

Monday's presentation, as prepared for delivery to the council, featured the most detail so far on residential uses, suggesting a minimum 1,550 residential units across at least five residential buildings to be built over the next decade on the 30-acre plot. Discussion includes 600 affordable units in two buildings where 100% of homes are affordable, and 95 affordable units in market-rate buildings (about 10% of an estimated 855 total market rate units).

At first, preliminary plans would prioritize the construction of affordable units, with 300 of the units income-restricted in the initial round of residential construction (within two years of zoning or master developer agreement approval) and all of the proposed 300 units above a new mobility hub to be income-restricted.

As part of a "priority for long-term, dedicated, income-restricted housing," affordable residential units would have a 99-year ground lease.

Retail uses would be spread across all buildings, with limited office space available for a 10-year test period. Negotiations to limit the number of hotels on the property are ongoing.

Infrastructure costs could top $227 million

A preliminary tally of the infrastructure needs for the 30-acre initial development zone total $227.4 million, including soft costs like engineering and architectural plans, contingencies and room for price escalation.

Cost sharing between Metro, master developer Fallon and other potential contributors, including TPAC, remain under negotiation.

Early estimates suggest Metro could bear the cost of a 600-space above-ground parking garage estimated at more than $64 million with soft costs considered. Metro's deal with the Tennessee Titans for the construction of the new $2.1 billion Nissan Stadium included a provision requiring Metro to provide the team with a minimum 2,000 parking spaces, with Metro footing the bill for any parking projects necessary to meet that threshold.

Approximately 30 acres of Metro-owned land, shown here in red, is included in Nashville's "Initial Development Area" on the East Bank. The proposed location for a new mobility and transit hub is shown in green.

Current negotiations place a new TPAC on part of parcel E, the plot closest to the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Metro would continue to own the land and maintain approval of building design. Lease terms have yet to be finalized.

TPAC and Metro could share the cost of roadway development surrounding the proposed TPAC site. TPAC may also be responsible for the second-most expensive item on the list: an east-west update to the pedestrian bridge.

Downtown Code could expand across river

The Downtown Code zoning district was established in 2010, and allows Metro to more closely regulate building design and uses. Current discussions include creating an "East Use Area" that would extend the Downtown Code zoning district across the river to encompass the East Bank.

Conditions for buildings in the area could include:

Prohibiting industrial uses

Restricting parking based on urban design requirements

Prohibiting short-term rentals

Restricting the number of bars and their proximity to one another

What's coming next

Metro aims to conclude negotiations before Nashville's annual budget process begins in May. If the legislation necessary to green-light agreements isn't approved by Metro Council before then, they will be paused until the budget process concludes in June.

The current timeline has legislation for the Master Developer Agreement, a memorandum of understanding with TPAC and any site coordination document changes being presented to Metro Council for consideration in March and April.

Proposed Downtown Code changes and rezoning would go before council this summer.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville reveals early East Bank plans as negotiations continue