Nashville school board appoints Christine Tran as new student member

Christine Tran, a junior at newly opened James Lawson High School, was sworn in Tuesday as the newest student member of the Metro Nashville Public Schools board.

Tran, who will serve a two-year term on the board, took her oath during the regular MNPS Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. She succeeds Abenezer Haile, who graduated this spring and headed to New York University. She joins current student board member and Hillsboro High School senior Alayna Mitchell. Tran and Mitchell represent the more than 80,000 students across the entire district and will be part of the board's regular meetings typically held every other Tuesday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools board member Abigail Tylor (left) and chair Rachael Anne Elrod swear in James Lawson High School junior Christine Tran as a student member of the MNPS Board of Education.

"Christine is a dedicated and energetic leader who has proven to be a problem-solver within her school community," Mitchell said in a news release from MNPS. "I believe that Christine will continue the meaningful work that Abenezer has done while also bringing in a fresh, new perspective."

While student members can't vote, they are able to weigh in during board debates and discussions. After a pause, the board began appointing student members again during the 2021-22 school year.

"I want to make an impact on my community and speak up for those who can't speak up for themselves, and so I thought this position would be the perfect way to do so," Tran said in the release. "I'm excited to have been selected and look forward to representing my peers."

Christine Tran, a junior at James Lawson High School in Nashville, was sworn in as a student member of the MNPS Board of Education on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Tran started the Asian Youth Club while she was a student at Hillwood High School, which recently closed as construction on James Lawson High was completed and students moved campuses. Tran will continue to lead the club at the new school. She has also worked as a tutor and has been part of the Model United Nations and Youth in Government. Additionally, she has played with the Hillwood band and been a member of its debate team.

Tran was selected after the board reviewed applications from rising juniors across the district earlier this year. Haile and other leaders praised Tran as a leader and expressed excitement over what she brings to the board.

"I’m excited to welcome Christine to the Board and look forward to watching her grow into the position and match the passion and insight of her predecessors in the months and years ahead," MNPS Director Adrienne Battle said in the release. "I know she and Alayna will capture and represent the voices of our wonderfully talented, skilled and diverse student body."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville school board appoints Christine Tran as new student member