Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was believed to be planning more attacks on local mall and family members

Rachel Sharp
·2 min read

Nashville school shooting suspect Audrey Hale was believed to have been planning other attacks on a local mall and targeting family members, it has been revealed.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake told CBS Mornings on Tuesday that investigators “strongly believe” the 28-year-old former student had other targets besides The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where the shooter gunned down six victims on Monday.

“We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,” said the police chief.

“And that just did not happen.”

The police chief had said on Monday night that a manifesto left behind by the shooter indicated “there was going to be shootings at multiple locations and that the school was one of them”.

The Covenant School was then singled out for an attack while a second – undisclosed – location was apparently ruled out because it had a higher level of security, he said.

Hale allegedly drove to the elementary school just after 10am on Monday morning armed with two assault rifles and a handgun.

There, Hale broke into the school building by shooting through the glass side doors and climbing inside.

Once inside, the shooter stalked the corridors, killing three small children and three staff members.

Students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney – all aged nine – and three staff members Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61, were all killed in the attack.

Responding officers fatally shot the assailant at 10.27am – 14 minutes after the first 911 call reporting an active shooter came in at 10.13am.

Police have identified the suspected shooter by their name at birth; Hale reportedly was a transgender man who used he/him pronouns, though law enforcement officials initially described the suspect as a woman in the aftermath of the shooting. Police did not provide another name but on the suspect’s social media accounts they refer to themselves as Aiden.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

  • What we know about the victims of the Nashville school shooting

    Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney were the nine-year-old children killed

  • Photos revealed of Nashville shooter’s guns personalised with stickers

    Shooting suspect was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun

  • Nashville shooter who killed 6 drew maps, surveilled school

    A trio of children were among those killed.

  • Assailant kills six at Nashville school in latest US mass shooting

    A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on Monday, before being shot dead by police.Chief of Police John Drake named the suspect as Audrey Hale, 28, who left behind a manifesto and had maps of the school detailing surveillance and entry-exit points.The suspect was "prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement," the police chief told reporters following the latest outburst of gun violence in the United States.In an interview with NBC News, Drake said the suspect was likely plotting a broader attack, as the manifesto "indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them."Armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, Hale entered The Covenant School, a Christian academy, from a side entrance, allegedly shooting through a door -- firing multiple shots while advancing through the building, according to police.Police identified the six victims, saying one of the three children was eight years old and two were aged nine, while the adults killed were aged 60 to 61.One of the victims, Katherine Koonce, is listed as head of the school on the academy's website.There was some initial confusion about the shooter's gender identity, but police later said Hale was transgender.Officers were on the scene within about 15 minutes of receiving the first emergency call at around 10 am (1500 GMT), engaging the shooter, who returned fire before being shot dead, police said.Television images showed children holding hands as they left the school. One photograph showed a child sobbing through the window of her yellow school bus as it pulled away from the crime scene.Avery Myrick said her mother, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Covenant, hid as shots rang out through the school."She said she was hiding in the closet, and that there was shooting all over and that they had potentially tried to get into her room, and just that she loved us," Myrick told WSMV4 television, an NBC local affiliate.On Monday night, as the country digested another mass shooting that claimed the lives of children, people left flowers and stuffed toys at a growing makeshift memorial outside the school. Some kneeled in prayer.Stacie Wilford, a nurse, said it was "so scary" to have a shooting so close to home. She lives nearby and has an eight-year-old who attends a school only two miles down the road from The Covenant School.&nbsp;"Whenever you hear about school shootings in other states, yes, you feel it, but when it's at your back door, it just sets in differently," Wilford told AFP.&nbsp;School shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years.&nbsp;President Joe Biden described the latest shooting as "sick" and said gun violence was "ripping the soul of this nation," as he urged Congress to pass a ban on the assault weapons often used in mass shootings.- Mass shooting epidemic -The Covenant School is a private Presbyterian institution with just over 200 students, from preschool to roughly age 12.The school was founded by and housed in the Covenant Presbyterian Church, part of a theologically conservative denomination, The New York Times reported.The Times said one of the children who died in the shooting was Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of the church's pastor, Chad Scruggs.Police chief Drake said investigators were working on a possible motive but that it was "not confirmed."Asked whether Hale's gender identity may have been a factor, Drake said: "There is some theory to that, we're investigating all the leads."There have been 129 mass shootings -- defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed -- so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.Biden's calls for Congress to reinstate the national ban on assault rifles, which existed from 1994 to 2004, have run up against opposition from Republicans, who are staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms and have had a narrow majority in the House of Representatives since January.The deadlock in Washington has come despite the public uproar over high-profile massacres such as the one at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut in 2012, when 26 people, including 20 children, were killed.The 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members in Parkland, Florida fueled a nationwide movement, led by young people, to demand stricter gun controls -- but failed to spur significant action in Congress.sw-mlm/dhc/cwl

  • ‘Do something’ trends on Twitter after latest US school shooting

    ‘How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act?’ White House Press Secretary asks

  • What we know about Covenant School shooting in Nashville

    Here's what we know about Monday morning's shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

  • 'Truly horrific': Nashville mourns after mass shooting at elementary school

    Three children and three school staff members were killed at the Covenant School in Nashville. Police said the suspect was a 28-year-old former student.

  • Why women mass shooters are a rare occurrence

    Female mass shooters are exceptionally rare, as experts say the average mass shooter is male and in his 20s.

