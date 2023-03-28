Nashville school shooter bought seven guns legally

Audrey Hale

The person who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from her parents before the attack, police said Tuesday.

The violence on Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville saw three nine-year-old students killed, as well as the head of the grade school, a custodian and a substitute teacher.

The suspect, Audrey Hale, 28, was a former student at the evangelical school, who identified as male. Police said on Tuesday the shooter did not target specific victims.

Authorities said Hale was not on their radar before the attack. Police say Hale was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.

Police have released videos of the shooting, including edited surveillance footage that shows the shooter's car driving up to the school, glass doors being shot out and the shooter ducking through one of them.

Police on Monday said Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre, authorities said.

Police have given unclear information on Hale's gender. For hours Monday, police identified the shooter as a woman. At a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale identified.

In an email Tuesday, police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said Hale “was assigned female at birth. Hale did use male pronouns on a social media profile.”