Nashville school shooter bought seven guns legally

1
Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Audrey Hale
Audrey Hale

The person who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville legally bought seven firearms in recent years and hid the guns from her parents before the attack, police said Tuesday.

The violence on Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville saw three nine-year-old students killed, as well as the head of the grade school, a custodian and a substitute teacher.

The suspect, Audrey Hale, 28, was a former student at the evangelical school, who identified as male. Police said on Tuesday the shooter did not target specific victims.

Authorities said Hale was not on their radar before the attack. Police say Hale was under a doctor's care for an undisclosed emotional disorder.

Police have released videos of the shooting, including edited surveillance footage that shows the shooter's car driving up to the school, glass doors being shot out and the shooter ducking through one of them.

Police on Monday said Hale had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre, authorities said.

Police have given unclear information on Hale's gender. For hours Monday, police identified the shooter as a woman. At a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale identified.

In an email Tuesday, police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said Hale “was assigned female at birth. Hale did use male pronouns on a social media profile.”

Recommended Stories

  • Worcester man arraigned, another sought in shooting death of city man in Randolph

    Shawn Johnson, 29, was arrested Wednesday in Webster, according to a release late Monday from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Jovani Delossantos, 29, remains at large.

  • What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooter

    A 28-year-old Nashville resident, who had attended the Covenant school as a child, has been identified as the shooter. Who is the Nashville school shooter? Nashville shooter transgender. shooting in Nashville. The Covenant School. Audrey (Aiden) Hale Nashville. Tennesee shooting.

  • Body camera footage shows confrontation with Nashville school shooter

    Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Tuesday shows the moment officers confronted a shooter at a local elementary school, who was ultimately killed in the shoot-out. The footage from officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo shows police searching the first floor of The Covenant School before rushing upstairs in response…

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Nashville shooting victims

    Flags across the country will fly at half-staff today to honor the six Nashville shooting victims.

  • Laughing gas to be banned under Government plans to crack down on anti-social behaviour

    Laughing gas will be banned against expert advice under Government plans to crack down on anti-social behaviour, a Cabinet minister has confirmed.

  • Silicon Valley Bank's failure will cost $20 billion – that's almost a sixth of the pool of funds that insures US depositors

    The FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund balance stood at $128.2 billion as of late 2022.

  • Bellingham man arrested for attempted kidnapping after trying to pick up child at store

    The mother pulled her child away from the man and told him not to touch her child.

  • Mercy or murder? Marine vet who assisted ailing wife's suicide pleads guilty to manslaughter

    Pamela Kruspe said she wanted her husband to kill her, Stephen Kruspe told police. He did exactly that and faces 10 to 30 years in prison for it.

  • Leaked Document Shows New Mercedes-AMG GT Is Coming in October

    Mercedes-Benz is in the midst of a whirlwind year. More than 15 models are either going to be released for the first time or be facelifted during 2023, but there’s one new Benz that stands above them all. A leaked document that got into the hands of Spanish automotive site Periodismo del Motor shows that a new AMG GT will most likely be arriving in October.

  • Ferrari sees extended life for roaring combustion engines after EU deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -The head of Ferrari on Monday welcomed plans to exempt cars that run on e-fuels from the European Union's planned 2035 phase-out of new combustion engine vehicles as they will give the luxury carmaker "greater freedom" on its power systems. The European Union and Germany have reached a deal allowing new cars powered by combustion engines (ICE) to be sold beyond the 2035 deadline, or 2036 for so-called small volume manufacturers like Ferrari, if they run on carbon-neutral e-fuels. "The good news for us as a company (...) is that on top of electric cars, we'll also be able to go on with our internal combustion engines ones," CEO Benedetto Vigna told a Reuters Newsmaker event.

  • More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger

    More relatives of people shot to death at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 are suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre, adding to litigation first filed earlier this month against the company. The lawsuit by relatives of five of the 10 people killed in Boulder was served on the company Thursday and is expected to be filed this week in Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut, according to Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Both lawsuits accuse Sturm, Ruger & Co. of marketing its AR-556 pistol, which resembles a rifle, in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability and glorified lone gunmen.

  • Ohio building fire damages historic Wright Brothers factory

    "We are deeply saddened by the fire that damaged our historic Wright Company airplane factory, the first purpose built buildings for the aviation industry," Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area, said in a written statement. The National Aviation Heritage Area, which manages the Wright Brothers factory and several other historic sites in the Dayton area, said officials held an emergency meeting on Monday morning to assess the damage.

  • Kamala Harris starts Africa tour in Ghana, announces security aid

    ACCRA (Reuters) -The United States will provide $100 million to Ghana and four other West African countries to help them deal with violent extremism and instability, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Ghana. Harris was in Accra at the start of a week-long, three-nation African tour, the latest in a series of visits by senior U.S. officials as Washington seeks to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

  • Stanley Tucci shared a TikTok of himself making pasta casserole and eating it at 10 a.m., and his fans are — per usual — going nuts

    Fans praised Tucci for being relatable, but they also took note of his appearance: "Why am I attracted but also intimidated by this man?"

  • Treasury's Yellen unveils international pact to boost legal entities' transparency

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said she was launching a commitment between the United States and more than 20 foreign governments to create a registry of beneficial ownership of legal entities to help them more effectively fight corruption. Yellen announced the new initiative, which includes steps to implement the Financial Action Task Force's standards on transparency and beneficial ownership of legal entities, at the U.S. State Department's Summit for Democracy.

  • Boy Scouts' $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge

    A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan aimed at resolving tens of thousands of child sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America. The ruling docketed Tuesday rejects arguments by non-settling insurance companies and attorneys representing dissenting abuse survivors that the reorganization plan was not proposed in good faith and improperly strips the insurers and survivors of their rights. The ruling follows a September decision in which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the plan.

  • Nashville police release surveillance video of school attack

    Police in Nashville, Tenn., late Monday released surveillance video showing the 28-year-old shooter who killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school firing through the building’s doors and walking through its hallways armed. The soundless footage shows the shooter arriving in a silver Honda Fit, then shooting the locked glass doors to…

  • Kate Forbes to leave Scottish government after SNP leadership defeat

    Kate Forbes is to leave the Scottish government after losing her bid to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland's First Minister.

  • Sunak Says Xi’s Actions Undermine China’s Credibility on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that China’s actions “undermine their credibility” as a neutral party on Ukraine, and urged President Xi Jinping to “use his influence with Putin to end this war.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Herald

  • FIFTY FIFTY becomes fastest K-pop group in history to enter Billboard Hot 100

    K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY has made history by entering Billboard's Hot 100 chart at No. 100 just four months after their debut. The group’s latest single, “Cupid,” became a viral hit on TikTok, which helped make them the fastest K-pop act to ever enter the chart. The Hot 100 is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States based on album sales, streaming activity and radio play.