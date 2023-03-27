As a public service, The Tennessean has made this content free. Follow the latest updates on the Covenant School shooting as they happen in our live blog here.

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, including three children and the shooter.

Police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who police killed at the scene. Hale was a former student at The Covenant School, according to police.

Hale was an illustrator and graphic designer who used he/him pronouns, according to a police spokesperson. Police said Hale was transgender and they initially identified him by his birth name and gender.

Hale attended Nossi College of Art between 2018-2022, according to LinkedIn.

What weapons did she use?

Police said Hale was carrying two assault rifles and a handgun.

How did police respond?

A five-member police team killed Hale in a lobby area on the second floor of the school.

Police believe Hale entered the school through a side entrance.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville school shooting: What we know about 28-year-old suspect