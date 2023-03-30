Nashville school shooting: Shooter spiraled after death of a close friend, ex-classmate says

2.5k
Erik Ortiz and David K. Li and Jo Yurcaba
·3 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Audrey Hale struggled to cope with the death of a close friend in the months before the rampage that killed six people at a private Christian school, those who knew the school shooter said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who attacked The Covenant School on Monday, was devastated by the death in August of Sydney Shere Sims in a traffic accident, former classmate Samira Hardcastle said.

Hale and Sims attended Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of the Arts and the Nashville School of the Arts.

"Audrey definitely admired Sydney," Hardcastle said.

One of Hale's former instructors at the Nossi College of Art & Design, Maria Colomy, said Sims' death took a great emotional toll on her former student.

"A lot of comments about 'you were all that mattered' [and] 'I’ll miss you forever,' etc.," Colomy said, paraphrasing what she saw of Hale's social media postings.

Sims' father declined to comment Wednesday.

Hale as a teen

Hardcastle struggled to reconcile the kind teenager she knew a decade ago as the same person who fatally shot three 9-year-olds, a school administrator, a custodian and a substitute teacher Monday.

"I saw the [police] body camera videos, and the way she was dressed on Monday is exactly what she looked like in high school," Hardcastle said.

"She wore baggy clothes, kind of mixed-matched clothes. She'd wear a ball cap sometimes," Hardcastle said. "So exactly how they showed her on the bodycam footage was exactly how I remember her looking and how she always dressed."

Another high school classmate broke down in tears while speaking with NBC News on Wednesday, grieving the victims and the shooter, whom police killed.

"I doubt that there's anyone you can talk to who would even be able to answer why. It's not logical," said the woman, who asked not to be named out of fear of online reprisals. "I'll never understand, it because it's not a logical thing to do. I'm very sad for the loss of my friend, and I'm very sad for the families and the loved ones of the victims. I'm very sad for her parents, because they lost their child."

Hardcastle, a middle school art teacher, last ran into Hale a month ago in downtown Nashville at a show by their mutual friend and radio personality Averianna Patton.

Just before the shooting at The Covenant School, Patton got a message from Hale, who warned that something bad was about to happen.

Covenant school shooting tributes (Wade Payne / AP)
Covenant school shooting tributes (Wade Payne / AP)

Nothing in the brief encounter at Patton's show gave Hardcastle any belief something was going to go horrifically wrong.

"She seemed like she always did, just kind of quiet," she said. "But I don’t know if I could go off that two-minute interaction and say how she was feeling.”

'So loving to everyone'

Another former classmate of Hale's, Sonia Castelar, said their high school was geared toward the arts and drew a lot of different types of students.

She recalled Hale as dressing in a "quirky, ’90s style" and seeming "nice and quiet." Now, she said, she's "in shock and disgusted with everything."

"We had other students who were transgender or LGBTQ," Castelar said. "Our high school was really accepting of that."

Investigators have stopped short of publicly assigning a motive to Monday’s attack — although Police Chief John Drake hinted that a sense of “resentment” could have fueled Hale’s assault.

The high school version of Hale showed no signs of “resentment” of anyone, Hardcastle said.

“No, definitely not. She was so loving to everyone, and I think she might have just wanted to fit in,” Hardcastle said. “Everyone was kind to her, because they knew she might have been on the spectrum, and she was so kind, so people reciprocated that energy to her.”

Erik Ortiz reported from Nashville and David K. Li from Los Angeles County.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Elusive ‘Einstein’ Solves a Long-standing Math Problem

    Last November, after a decade of failed attempts, David Smith, a self-described shape hobbyist of Bridlington in East Yorkshire, England, suspected that he might have finally solved an open problem in the mathematics of tiling: That is, he thought he might have discovered an “einstein.” In less poetic terms, an einstein is an “aperiodic monotile,” a shape that tiles a plane, or an infinite two-dimensional flat surface, but only in a nonrepeating pattern. (The term “einstein” comes from the Germa

  • Evacuation order lifted after freight train derails, catches fire in Minnesota

    An evacuation order has been lifted and residents can return home after a freight train derailed in a fiery crash near a small town in Minnesota early Thursday, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office announced. Multiple tankers of a train operated by BNSF Railway derailed and caught fire on the western edge of Raymond, a town in Minnesota's southwestern Kandiyohi County that has a population of less than 800. The tankers were carrying "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid," according to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

  • ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam

    The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam involving popular streaming devices, such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV sticks, and services, like Netflix and YouTube TV.

  • Ron DeSantis' plan to take control of Disney's land backfired spectacularly because of a loophole in the agreement that may reduce his appointees to powerless functionaries

    The DeSantis-appointed board can't use the Disney name until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III.

  • Biden won't veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

    President Joe Biden won’t veto a Republican-led measure to end the national COVID emergency, despite having expressed strong objections against it earlier this year, ensuring the bill is on an easy path to becoming law. It marks the second time in the new Congress that the Biden administration has signaled opposition to a Republican measure, rallying most Democrats in Congress to vote against it, only to soften its stance and let the legislation eventually become law. Just weeks ago, Biden stunned many fellow Democrats when he declined to veto a Republican-led bill to upend a new criminal code for the District of Columbia he and others in the president's party opposed, allowing the GOP's tough-on-crime push into the local government to become law.

  • Disney Layoffs Hit ABC News, Kim Godwin Reorganizes Leadership Team

    The Disney layoffs have hit ABC News. The broadcast news division has laid off approximately 50 people as part of the company’s planned cuts, with ABC News president Kim Godwin reorganizing her senior leadership team. Godwin announced the changes in a note to staff Thursday morning. “Throughout the company, teams are being impacted by the […]

  • 'I didn't go for about 10 days': Why it's so hard to poop when you travel

    If you experience constipation whenever you travel, you're not alone. Here's what's going on, according to experts.

  • Sen. John Hickenlooper opens up about parental leave, IVF and having a new baby at 71: 'I'm like the proof that everybody has at least 1 more miracle inside them'

    The Colorado Democrat and his wife welcomed baby Jack in December 2022.

  • Lyme is not the only disease to worry about this tick season. What you need to know this spring.

    Cases of babesiosis — a tick-borne disease that can cause flu-like symptoms — are on the rise in the Northeast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Who is Casey DeSantis, the powerful first lady of Florida?

    Behind the scenes, some political spouses hold more sway than others. And then there’s Casey DeSantis.

  • The Nashville school shooter fell into an emotional spiral after the recent death of a close friend, ex-classmate says

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Audrey Hale struggled to cope with the death of a close friend in the months before the rampage that killed six people at a private Christian school, those who knew the school shooter said Wednesday.

  • After Mass Shootings, Republicans Expand Access to Guns

    After a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas last year prompted calls for new gun restrictions, Republican-led states around the country moved in the other direction. One of them was Tennessee, where the governor insisted that tighter firearms laws would never deter wrongdoers. “We can’t control what they do,” Gov. Bill Lee said. Tennessee lawmakers have instead moved to make firearms even more accessible, proposing bills this year to arm more teachers and allow college students to car

  • Sacramento Kings clinch 1st playoff berth since 2006, snap U.S. major sports' longest postseason drought

    That’s right: After 16 long years, the longest playoff drought the NBA has ever seen is now officially over. Light the friggin’ beam.

  • Video of Will Smith eating spaghetti marks natural end point for AI development

    While the world debates the need to regulate experiments in artificial intelligence technology, wondering at what point a race for increasingly sophisticated AI models could spiral out of control, we at The A.V. Club believe we have already identified the appropriate stopping point for AI development: Computer-generated videos of celebrities eating spaghetti.

  • College ends partnership with school over the David issue

    A Michigan college has ended its partnership with a Florida charter school whose principal was forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo’s David sculpture. A Hillsdale College spokesperson said Tallahassee Classical School no longer is affiliated with the small, Christian classical liberal arts college in southern Michigan, MLive.com reported Thursday. “This drama around teaching Michelangelo’s ‘David’ sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of classical education,” spokesperson Emily Stack Davis wrote in a statement.

  • Jennifer Aniston walks out on interview with Adam Sandler: 'You bought your co-stars Maseratis?'

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, stars of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" and friends for nearly 35 years, support and roast each other.

  • Nashville School Shooter Was Devastated by Close Friend’s Death Before Attack, Associates Say

    Cheney Orr/ReutersThe gunman who killed three adults and three children in a shooting spree at a Nashville school was devastated by the death of a close friend in the months leading up to the attack, according to people who knew the shooter.Audrey Hale, 28, who was shot dead by police during Monday’s tragedy at the Covenant School, was described as having been distraught by the death of Sydney Shere Sims in a car crash in August, according to NBC News. Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Mi

  • Top high school students are getting waitlisted and rejected from these universities, and they’re not sure why: ‘its so brutal this year’

    College admissions TikTok is popping off -- and it's pretty bleak. The post Top high school students are getting waitlisted and rejected from these universities, and they’re not sure why: ‘its so brutal this year’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • 9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky

    Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, Army officials said Thursday. Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said the deaths happened Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.

  • 7 California officers charged in death of man in custody

    Prosecutors charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward Bronstein, which the LA County coroner said was caused by “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.” “The officers had a legal duty to Mr. Bronstein,” Gascón said during a news conference.