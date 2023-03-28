Nashville school shooting updates: Investigation continues after 3 children, 3 adults slain

As a public service, The Tennessean has made this content free.

Three children and three adult staff members were slain at a Nashville school Monday in one of Tennessee's deadliest school shootings. The suspected shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was fatally shot by officers who responded to the scene at The Covenant School.

Emergency vehicles and helicopters swarmed the Green Hills neighborhood, which is home to several schools, a string of businesses and residential neighborhoods. In the chaotic hours after the shooting, scores of parents gathered at Woodmont Baptist Church to reunite with their children. For some, that moment never came.

Several vigils were held Monday night across Nashville in honor of the victims and their families.

'Evil is very real'

Zion Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Paul Joiner, who spoke slowly, deliberately and somberly, said many of church members were close to fellow congregants at Covenant Presbyterian Church "up the road." The Zion community, mirroring the Covenant community, also houses a school, Zion Christian Academy, serving over 520 students in grades Pre-K-12.

“This one hits close to home,” Joiner said. “We have become aware of the reality that we spend most of our lives wanting to deny, that this world is not safe. Evil is very real. Evil people do evil things. For some of us, these are our friends.”

“The senior pastor lost a daughter today,” he said. “This is another PCA church school just up the road. This is a deep rupture in our lives.”

Police: Covenant school shooting was 'calculated and planned'

Metro Nashville police published a news release late Monday that said investigators found writings that revealed the attack was " calculated and planned."

Chief John Drake previously said during a news conference that during a search of the home she shared with her father on Brightwood Avenue, officers found a "manifesto" and drawn maps of the school with entrances and security cameras noted.

Officers also found a sawed-off shotgun and a second shotgun at the home.

Officers named

MNPD said Audrey Hale shot at officers from a second-story window when they arrived at the school Monday morning.

Those officers made entry into the school and ultimately shot and killed Hale.

A news release identified the officers who made the fatal shots as Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and nine-year veteran Michael Collazo.

Who were the victims of The Covenant School shooting?

Police identified the victims of the shooting on Monday afternoon as:

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, a student

Hallie Scruggs, 9, a student

William Kinney, 9, a student

Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of school

Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher

Mike Hill, 61, the school's custodian

Who was the shooter?

Hale was a former student at The Covenant School, according to police. Hale was an illustrator and graphic designer who used he and him pronouns, according to a police spokesperson. Police initially identified Hale by his birth name and gender.

How did the shooter get into the school?

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for MNPD, said Hale was believed to have entered a side entrance around 10:13 a.m. Monday with two assault rifles and a handgun. Police said Hale drove to the campus, parked and entered after shooting out the glass in a set of double doors.

"The police department response was swift," Aaron said. "Officers entered the first story of the school and begin clearing it. They heard shots coming from the second level; they immediately went to the gunfire."

As officers approached, Hale fired upon them from a second story window, MNPD said. Police said Hale was armed with "significant ammunition."

Hale was fatally shot by a five-member police team around 10:27 a.m. in a second floor lobby.

Hale shot multiple rounds into glass doors to make entry into the school. Surveillance video shows him carrying and aiming an assault rifle as he walks hallways. Minutes later, the video cuts off.

Nashville and Tennessee leaders respond to school shooting

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said he grew emotional as he witnessed the aftermath of the shooting.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this as the kids were being ushered out of the building," Drake said during a news briefing. He praised the quickness of the police response. "It could have been far worse."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper thanked first responders and medical professionals in a statement addressing the "tragic morning" that Nashville "joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting."

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims," Cooper said. "Our entire city stands with you."

In a Twitter statement, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he is monitoring the situation closely and asked for the public to "join us in praying for the school, congregation and Nashville community."

President Joe Biden wants Congress to act on gun control

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Biden believes recent legislative actions have not been enough.

"It's heartbreaking, a family's worst nightmare," Biden said Monday afternoon. He commended MNPD's swift response, and called for Congress to take action to pass a ban on assault weapons.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence," Biden said. "It's ripping our communities apart … ripping at the very soul of our nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons."

First lady Jill Biden also addressed the shooting as she opened the National League of Cities event in Washington.

"I am truly without words and our children deserve better," she said. "We stand, all of us, with Nashville in prayer."

What is The Covenant School?

The Covenant School was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church and has students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Enrollment fluctuates between 195 and 210. The school employs about 33 faculty members.

