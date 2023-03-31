Nashville school shooting updates: More 911 calls give further detail in timeline of shooting

As a public service, The Tennessean has made this content free.

Recap: Three children and three adult staff members were killed Monday at Covenant School in one of Tennessee's deadliest school shootings. Audrey Hale, 28, entered the school at about 10:11 a.m. armed with a rifle. Officers who responded to the scene killed Hale about 14 minutes later. Video footage shows a timeline from when Hale first got to the school until police fired the fatal shots.

911 calls from inside the school released Thursday by Metro police give more details as to the timeline of the shooting, as do a pair of officer radio clips released by police.

Funerals for the victims of the shooting are being scheduled. Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, will be laid to rest by family and friends at 3 p.m. Friday in the Covenant Presbyterian sanctuary. Overflow for the services will be in Carpenter Chapel and the Gathering Hall. A celebration of life will be held for Cynthia Peak, 61, at noon on Saturday at Christ Presbyterian Church. The family of Hallie Scruggs will have a private funeral service on Saturday at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Other arrangements are pending.

Follow along here for live updates as we learn more about Monday's shooting.

More 911 calls unveil frightening scene inside Covenant School during shooting

Nashville police released more 911 calls on Thursday evening from inside of The Covenant School during Monday's shooting.

During one call, made at 10:13 a.m., a woman in an art room closet inside the school spoke at a whisper. She softly told the students around her to be quiet.

"I want to go home," a child whimpered in the background.

Later in the call, the woman said she heard more gunshots ringing out. "Please hurry," she said.

Another came from a woman inside a the nursery in the building. The woman said that an employee or two may be carrying weapons, but the school did not have security staff.

Metro police initially provided three calls to 911 on Thursday afternoon, then released 21 more after 6 p.m. Thursday along with two police officer radio clips.

Story continues

911 CALLS: 'I want to go home': Nashville shooting 911 calls capture terror inside Covenant School

More about the 3 children killed in Monday's shooting

The Tennessean is learning more about the three children killed in Monday's shooting.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was a third-grade student at Covenant School who was a "constant beacon of joy," her family described. "After all, Evelyn had a servant’s heart and an earnest love for the Lord," her obituary noted. "Her faith was pure and her prayers were sincere."

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was the only daughter of Chad and Jada Scruggs. Chad Scruggs, senior pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, called his daughter "a gift."

"Through tears," Chad Scruggs said Monday after the shooting, "we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again."

William Kinney, 9, was looking ahead to the spring baseball season, when he was going to play for the Crieve Hall Reds. Family friend Rachel Freitas wrote on a GoFundMe page that Kinney had an "unflappable spirit."

"He was unfailingly kind, gentle when the situation called for it, quick to laugh, and always inclusive of others," Freitas wrote.

Read more about the three children below.

REMEMBERING HALLIE SCRUGGS: Family of 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs mourns their loss: 'We are heartbroken'

HONORING EVELYN DIECKHAUS: Covenant school student Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was 'a shining light in this world'

REMEMBERING WILLIAM KINNEY: Covenant student William Kinney was 'unfailingly kind' and 'knew no strangers'

Who were the victims of The Covenant School shooting?

Police identified the victims of the shooting on Monday afternoon as:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville shooting latest news: 911 calls paint awful picture in school