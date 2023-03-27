Nashville school shooting updates: Victims identified in Covenant School shooting; suspect identified

As a public service, The Tennessean has made this content free.

Metro Nashville Police say a former student carrying two assault rifles and a handgun killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville Monday, March 23.

The suspect, who police have identified as a 28-year-old transgender man, entered the school through a side entrance and began shooting.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police responded to the school and were able to locate the suspect on the second floor of the school in a lobby where they fatally shot him.

Police body camera footage could be released by Tuesday

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said police will remain at the scene processing evidence.

Aaron said body cam footage of the police response to the mass shooting will be released either Monday evening or Tuesday.

Honoring those killed in the Covenant School shooting

Several vigils will be held Monday to honor the three children and three adults killed in the mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

Here is a list of vigils planned across Nashville:

6 p.m. Bethlehem UMC, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road https://twitter.com/stevenlefebvre/status/1640438341018476544

6 p.m. Woodmont Christian 3601 Hillsboro Pikehttps://twitter.com/PreacherClay/status/1640439268073148416)

6:30 p.m., Chrst Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Boulevard.

6:30 p.m.Christ UMC, 508 Franklin Rd. Franklin

6:30 p.m. Belmont UMC, 2007 Acklen Ave Nashville

7:30 p.m. Church of the City (downtown) at Rocketown 601 4th Ave S Nashville

Tuesday, March 28

4 p.m. Davidson Academy prayer garden, 1414 Old Hickory Blvd

Police: Covenant School shooting suspect targeted another school

Another Nashville location was mentioned, but Hale's threat assessment of that location determined there was too much security, Drake said. Police are continuing that investigation as well. The location was not provided.

Nashville police find manifesto, plan

Police chief John Drake said during a search of a Brightwood Avenue home, investigators found a manifesto and plan after making contact with Hale's father at the home.

Hale, who police say acted alone, had no prior criminal history. Two of the three guns used by Hale were obtained locally, according to police.

Nashville school shooting suspect identified

Police identified the shooter by his name at birth, Audrey Hale, 28, and did not provide another name. He was a transgender man who used male pronouns.

Police determined maps were drawn of school with surveillance and entry points.

He shot through one of the doors to enter school, police say.

Nashville sports stars heartbroken after shooting

The Tennessee Titans released a statement via Twitter Monday offering condolences "to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community."

Several Titans players, including running back Derrick Henry, released statements of anguish.

"I am heartbroken and sick over the lives lost today," Henry wrote.

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty said in a tweet he drives by The Covenant School every day on the way to training.

"It's easy to wallow in your own misery after a bad game or a bad day, but news like this hits you in the chest like a freight train and you realize how trivial those feelings are," McCarty wrote. "Devastated for those families and our community."

Nashville school shooting victims identified

The six victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Koonce was the headmaster at the school.

About the neighborhood where shooting happened

The community where Covenant School is located is one of the most affluent in Tennessee. It incorporates the towns of Green Hills, Belle Meade and Forest Hills, as well as areas in Williamson County. The private Christian school’s zip code of 37215 has one of the state’s highest average household incomes, and enjoys bustling retail districts.

In 2020, the 37215 zip code ranked the area as the most expensive place to buy a home with a median home sale price of $719,000.

Families speeding to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Shortly following the shooting, a heavy vehicle presence could be seen as ambulances and police vehicles flooded Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Throughout the afternoon, parents and family members could be seen speeding into the Children’s Emergency Center, ushered in by metro police. Some could be seen clutching tissues and phones as they ran into the facility, and the wails of family members could be heard echoing through the parking lot.

By 3:45 p.m., Vanderbilt spokespersons could not reveal the number of young victims in the facility.

Raid on nearby home follows after shooting investigation

Police and at least one FBI agent cordoned off a section of Brightwood Avenue and went in and out of a Tudor style home in the 3000 block about 3 p.m. Monday. The home is located three miles from the school. Neighbors clumped together and chatted back and forth watching the police activity.Bowen Satterfield, 16, was at his house nearby when he heard a loud bang about 1:30 p.m.“I thought something was wrong at the church,” he said. “Then I heard it again.”

Satterfield said he called his friend, Drew. Together they ventured out to investigate and found dozens of police at the home.“I’ve never seen anything like this,” 18-year-old Drew Thornton said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood.”

Nashville shooting suspect believed to be former student

MNPD chief John Drake originally the shooting suspect was a former student at The Covenant School.

Police say the shooter entered the building from a side door and opened fire on the first floor. Within 14 minutes, a team of five officers followed sounds of gunfire to a second floor lobby where they fatally shot the suspect.

Prior to being shot, the mass shooter killed three children and three adults, police say.

