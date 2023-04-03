Nashville school shooting updates: Students demand gun control; shooter fired 152 rounds

As a public service, The Tennessean has made this content free.

Recap: Three children and three adult staff members were killed Monday at Covenant School in one of Tennessee's deadliest school shootings. Audrey Hale, 28, entered the school at about 10:11 a.m. armed with a rifle. Officers who responded to the scene killed Hale about 14 minutes later. Video footage shows a timeline from when Hale first got to the school until police fired the fatal shots.

911 calls from inside the school released Thursday by Metro police give more details as to the timeline of the shooting, as do a pair of officer radio clips released by police.

Gov. Bill Lee said Friday he would propose a measure to increase school security measures statewide and was open to the idea of considering something similar to red flag laws, which has been enacted in other states including Florida.

Gov. Bill Lee seeking to beef up school security

Serious conversations on how legislatures strengthen school safety bill that was already in budget prior to Covenant School shooting.

"Today is the next step , but it is not the last step," Lee said.

But Lee would not commit to backing any gun reform this year.

"There is a desire to find a way forward that protects kids in schools and in a better way than we have today," Lee said in response to the thousands of young people who marched to the Capitol on Monday. "We care very much about them coming home safely, and we will work together to find agreement on a way to move forward."

In the budget proposal, Lee is asking for $30 million to expand statewide homeland security network with 122 agents serving students at both public and private schools.

Here is a breakdown of the bill proposal.

$140 million to establish a School Resource Officer grant fund to place a trained, armed security guard at every public school.

$20 million for public school security upgrades.

$7 million for private school security upgrades.

$8 million for additional school-based behavioral health liaisons across the state

Police release details on Hale's deadly attack

Metro Nashville police said Monday afternoon Hale fired 152 total rounds, 126 from a rifle and 26 nine millimeter rounds from a pistol they carried in mass shooting. Police also said Hale acted alone.

Police officer Rex Engelbert fired four rounds from his rifle and fellow officer Michael Collazo fired four rounds from his department-issued nine millimeter pistol, according to MNPD.

Police say Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers. Evidence collected from her vehicle and bedroom show journal entries planning the attack on Covenant School months in advance.

The MNPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the murders of the six victims. The Cold Case Unit is working with the TBI in the investigation of the fatal police shooting.

Father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting speak out

Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, killing 17 people and injuring another 17.

The father of one of those children spoke out in Nashville during Monday's protest.

“I’m not asking you to break the law, I’m asking you to break the norm,” said Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Oliver urged students, teachers and parents to practice civil disobedience.“I’m not asking you to break the law, I’m asking you to break the norm,” he said.He also called for universal background checks, red flag laws and the banning of assault weapons.

Speaker Cameron Sexton backtracks on Jan. 6 comparison

Following protests last week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, initially compared the events in Nashville to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington D.C.

“You had people outside the chamber who rushed the state troopers to try and get inside the chamber,” Sexton said last week in a radio interview.

There is no evidence anyone rushed state troopers. THP reported no arrests or damage on Friday.

By Monday, Sexton backtracked, writing on Twitter his Thursday comparison to Jan. 6 was directed at three Democrat lawmakers, not the peaceful crowd of protesters.

Vanderbilt professor, MNPS board member speak out at protest

Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt professor a media personality, stepped up to the microphone during the protest. “Guns are weapons of mass destruction, especially AR 15's which needs to be banned," he said. "Don’t ban books. Ban the idiotic, white supremacist, right-wing ignorance.”On Monday, Dyson suspended his own class at Vanderbilt's Divinity School so students could attend the protest, not just to talk about God, but to talk about justice.Cheers erupted from the audience as he blamed toxic masculinity and transphobia.

Abigail Tyler, a Metro Nashville Public School's board member, parent and former teacher, asked students to raise their hands if they remember a time before lockdown drills. Hardly anyone raised their hand.“I am so sorry … but we’re here to remind them that you are worth protecting,” she said.She urged people to vote and to find out what candidates support “common sense gun laws” and support them.

Students protest in Cordell Hull

Dozens of students entered Cordell Hull and are now staging a sit in outside the office of House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

They screamed “Kids are dying, do you care” as Tennessee Highway Patrol shut the office doors.

They’re joined by Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, who is facing sanctions as severe as expulsion for leading protest chants from the House floor on Thursday.

The students began pounding on the floor in time with their chant.

"Blood on your hands," they yelled. "Blood on your hands."

'I'm tired'

At least 1,000 students and staff packed into the gym at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High around 11 a.m. Student speakers took to the podium in front of six chairs with white bows on them -- one for each victim of the Covenant shooting.

As student Trey Madison read a poem he wrote, students took turns lighting six candles.

"I'm tired," Madison's began. "I'm tired of turning on the news and seeing another bloody massacred that could've been stopped."

Madison expressed exhaustion, anger and hope alike as at those gathered sat with silently with somber faces. Some had their heads in their hands, some had arms around each other, others wipe away tears as a few sniffles rippled through the crowd.

"The ball is in our court for as long as the bullet is still in the chamber," Madison said. "Do not let those precious children have died for nothing. Do not let those selfless teachers have died for nothing."

Madison continued to press for a call to action as the poem ended.

"We are the future. It's time to take it back," Madison said. "I'm tired. I'm angry. I'm hopeful. I'm done."

College students join the fight

More protestors from Belmont and Vanderbilt universities arrived at the Capitol doubling the size of the crowd. Many of them also wore red and held signs denouncing gun violence.As they ascended the steps of the Capitol building, they chanted.

“What do we want? Gun control," they yelled. "When do we want it? Now!”

Others slowly passed through security inside the Capitol and started chants in the rotunda.

Several young people stood at the top of the steps inside, overlooking the line of protestors waiting to pass through security.

“Do your job!” they chanted at lawmakers passing by.

About 300 students have a police escort down Broadway during a planned walk-out protesting gun violence in the wake of the Covenant Shooting. pic.twitter.com/O0ndRquvH8 — Kirsten Fiscus (@KDFiscus) April 3, 2023

Students walk-out to protest at Capitol

Students from Nashville area schools walked out Monday to protest at the Capitol in the wake of the Covenant School shooting last week. High schoolers from Hume-Fogg walked the half-mile to the Hill chanting and carrying signs.

“Hey Hey, Ho Ho, the NRA has got to go," they said.

State Rep. Justin Jones joined in with the crowd as hundreds gathered outside the Tennessee Capitol in misting rain to demand gun reform from state lawmakers. The lawmaker last week interrupted House proceedings to demand actions as protestors chanted in the rotunda outside the chamber doors.

At 10:13 a.m., the same time the first 911 call came in about the shooting, protestors sat for a moment of silence. Some bowed their heads and clasped their hands together in prayer.

"No one here, no one in that building should be able to do their job. No one in that building should be able to vote on anything else or even bills that regard this without thinking about the lives that have been lost last week, last year or for the many years this has been happening and nothing has been done about it," a student said at a bullhorn on the steps of Legislative Plaza.

Hillsboro High School students: #ProtectOurStudents

About 16 students sat on stage in the Hillsboro High School auditorium. Many of them were involved with student government and helped to plan the rally in support of The Covenant School.

At 10:13 a.m., students began streaming into the auditorium and filling the seats. A PowerPoint presentation was projected on the stage showing the message: #ProtectOurStudents.

Many students, both on stage and in the audience, wore bright red shirts for the six victims of The Covenant School shooting.

Hillsboro is home to more than 1,200 high school students grades 9-12.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School hold "walk-in"

About a dozen students who had parental permission to walk out gathered near the main office of Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School at 9:53 a.m.Over the loud speaker, a woman’s voice read: “Hallie Scruggs, age 9.”The remaining students gathered in their advisory rooms, where they met with teachers who track with them for their entire career through high school.The school had plans through the morning for a “walk-in” as an alternative to the walk-out, including a rally.

The names of the other victims were read over the PA as students settled into their rooms. A special video address by MNPS Director Adrienne Battle was shown as the walk-in events got underway.Sophomores inside Cindy Montgomery’s classroom were each given a piece of a red paper heart to write their feelings and thoughts in the wake of the shooting. A few worked to tape the heart together as others finished writing their messages.“Wish you’d listen,” one read.“Students should never fear for their safety,” another said.Another message elaborated more: “The government should care more about the lives of 9-year-olds than the rights of gun owners. Will I be next? Those kids had so much life ahead of them. It’s not fair. Ban assault weapons.”

Around a dozen students gathered at the front of the school to sign out. Students were allowed to walk out if they had proper permissions. The rest are in their advisory classrooms, with teachers they track with their entire HS career. I’m in Mrs. Montgomery’s room. pic.twitter.com/okq0JvOtSn — Rachel Wegner (@rachelannwegner) April 3, 2023

Community Foundation fundraiser exceeds $600k

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage donations to the school "because of the outpouring of love from our generous and thoughtful community," CEO Hal Cato said last week.

As of this morning, the foundation has raised about $601,860 from 3,840 donations, an average of about $156 per gift.

Donations can be made at www.cfmt.org/covenant.

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School students: 'We demand action'

Students at Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School began their planned walk out with a demonstration outside of the school Monday.

A small group of about 30 students gathered behind the school about 9 a.m. Many of them wore red as a way to honor the victims of The Covenant School.

One student organizer, Wyatt Bassow, took his shirt one step further adding the phrase “I don’t want to be your statistic,” and added a target on his back.“Student and teachers are filled with the fear of losing their lives yet they do nothing … They don’t care about us, so we have to make them care. We demand action,” one of the student speaker's said.“In our age range the number once cause of death is not car accidents but homicides by guns … I’m afraid to be out here and going to school in this country where guns are so easy to access,” student Nathan DeWitt said.

Demonstrations have begun outside of Hume Fogg High School where students are protesting for gun reform and red flag laws. pic.twitter.com/VHxH8uwjiV — Diana Leyva (@_leyvadiana) April 3, 2023

Walkouts against gun violence expected Monday

March For Our Lives, a prominent national nonprofit advocating against gun violence, is organizing a student walkout for Monday morning. The organization is encouraging area students to walkout of classrooms at 10:13 a.m. and meet at the Capitol at 10:45, where demonstrators will call on legislators to support gun reform.

Protesters demonstrate during a Rally of Parents and Kids to End Gun Violence outside the State Capitol Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

Ahead of the student walkout, Students at Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School are planning a demonstration outside the school starting at 9 a.m. The demonstration will lead into the March For Our Lives walkout. Hume-Fogg students are planning the demonstration ahead of time so they don't walk out of classes and potentially face discipline, according to an Instagram post.

Organizers of the Hume-Fogg event ask students to not step on Hume-Fogg's grass, stairs or upper parking lot. Also, speakers who are already signed up will not speak about Metro Nashville Public Schools or potential discipline related to the walkouts. "This is focused on gun reform," an organizer said on Instagram. Participants are encouraged to wear red.

A rally for elementary-age kids and families is also planned at the State Capitol later on Monday starting at 4 p.m. "Our goal is to remind lawmakers of the lives that are at stake if they do not take action," said a post advertising the rally. "This is a peaceful rally with singing and chanting." Clergy and teachers are also welcome, and participants are encouraged to wear orange.

Demonstrators gathered Thursday at the State Capitol and on Saturday in Franklin to protest gun violence.

Comfort kits for Covenant School

Kris Wylder, a local Realtor and social-media personality, set out with a simple plan after the shooting at Covenant School — take care of those families.

What began as comfort kits for one Covenant class turned into $30,000 raised. Now, she hopes to schedule therapy dog and equine therapy sessions for Covenant School students and staff.

"It just kept growing and growing," she said. "Once a month we will check in with the families to provide anything that can offer comfort."

Wylder is still accepting donations via her Venmo account: kris-wylder7. She's reachable on Instagram @running.wylder.

Rutherford County Schools closed Monday for safety review

The Rutherford County Board of Education announced Saturday that all schools in its jurisdiction will be closed Monday for security reviews.

Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan said principals, teachers and support staff will use Monday to "debrief the situation that occurred in Nashville and review all safety procedures before students return," in a message to parents, students and staff.

The shooting Monday prompted many questions from parents and staff, Sullivan said, so they made the decision to extend Spring Break by a day to review those practices and policies.

Who were the victims of The Covenant School shooting?

Police identified the victims of the shooting on Monday afternoon as:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville shooting latest updates: Students flood Capitol for protest